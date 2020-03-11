Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year Recipients

For the 18th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), has awarded three collision centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of customer satisfaction, collision sales growth, employee certifications, and benchmark achievements. The recipients are:

Balise Collision Center/Balise Toyota of Warwick, Warwick, R.I.

Balise Collision Center/Balise Toyota of Warwick, Warwick, R.I. Bennett Collision Center/Bennett Toyota, Allentown, Pa.

Tansky Sawmill Collision Center/Tansky Sawmill Toyota, Columbus, Ohio

This is the third straight year that Balise and Bennett has won this award; Tansky Sawmill wins for the first time.

“It’s a privilege to name Balise, Bennett and Tansky