NABC Postpones Texas Golf Fundraiser to May 27

The National Auto Body Council announced it has decided to postpone its upcoming NABC Dallas Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser on April 2, along with the April NABC Dallas board meeting scheduled for April 1 due to travel restrictions for many of the event participants and concerns over the Corona virus. We are following the recommended procedures and protocols by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local authorities.

The new schedule for these events is:

Wednesday, May 27 – NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, Texas Star Golf Course

7 a.m. Registration and Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Shotgun start

1:30 p.m. Luncheon

2 p.m. Awards and Raffles

2:30 p.m. NABC Recycled Rides Presentation Farmers Insurance to donate two vehicles Berkshire Hathaway to handle vehicle repairs



Thursday, May 28 – NABC Board Meeting, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive Corporate Office

7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Board Meeting

The Recycled Rides giftings of the planned four vehicles to the recipients originally scheduled for April 2 will not be delayed and there will be more information on that in the next few days.

If you are registered to play in the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser your registration will be carried over to the rescheduled event. Should you be unable to play or need to change members of your foursome, or have questions about an event sponsorship contact the NABC at NABCadministration@Nationalautobodycouncil.org.