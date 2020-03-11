Mitchell 1st Quarter Industry Trends Report Examines Electric Vehicle Impact on Claims

Mitchell International released its Auto Physical Damage edition of its Industry Trends Report (ITR) for the first quarter of 2020. Mitchell executives share insights on challenges that insurance executives face in the auto collision damage/electric vehicle market.

Market trends continue to show more signs of acceptance of electrification, but carriers face increasing price pressures because of higher repair costs.

Although sales in the electric car market slowed last year despite the introduction of the new Tesla Model 3, both industry analysts and consumers continue to predict accelerated growth in the electric car market. Meanwhile, auto makers continue to double-down