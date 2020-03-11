Collision Repair Industry Production Up in December Compared to Previous Month and 2018

Average hours worked up for production and non-supervisory employees.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), shows that collision repair industry production in December 2019 was up compared to December 2018 and up versus November. Production, however, remains below the record levels it had achieved in June 2017.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers employed each month, was 7.60 million man hours per week, up 0.2 percent from 7.58 million