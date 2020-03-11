ABPA Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling

As CollisionWeek reported yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition by the Automotive Body Part Association (ABPA) to review a lower court ruling against the association in its design patent lawsuit against Ford.

The ABPA released a statement in response to the ruling.

According to the ABPA, “On March 9, 2020, the United States Supreme Court denied ABPA’s petition for writ of certiorari on the single question of “how should the article of manufacture be determined when applying the patent exhaustion and repair doctrines in design patent cases?”

“While the ABPA is disappointed that the Supreme Court did not