AASP/NJ President Details Decision to Postpone Northeast Trade Show

Several hours prior to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declaring a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST 2020 Automotive Services Show would be rescheduled from original dates March 20-22 to August 21-23 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

Tuesday morning, AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee expanded on the group’s decision.

“When [New York] Governor Cuomo announced on Saturday that they were declaring a State of Emergency, we immediately began discussions regarding this year’s NORTHEAST show,” McNee said. “We were pretty sure