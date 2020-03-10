U.S. Supreme Court Denies ABPA Petition to Hear Ford Collision Repair Part Design Patent Appeal

The denial leaves in place lower court finding Ford’s design patents for the F-150 are valid and enforceable.

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday denied a petition by the Automotive Body Parts Association to hear its appeal of lower court rulings that found design patents covering a hood and headlamp for the Ford F-150 were valid and enforceable. The Supreme Court’s denial of the ABPA petition brings to a close litigation that began in 2013 when the association filed a lawsuit against Ford Global Technologies, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company that manages intellectual property and technology commercialization for