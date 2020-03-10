ProCare Collision Acquires Six Locations in Houston

ProCare Collision, the Texas-based Multi Shop Operator (MSO), announced today that they have acquired six Hodges Collision locations in the Houston metro area. With this acquisition, ProCare now has 41 shops in Texas, with 11 in the Houston market.

ProCare Collision will now service new areas around Houston including The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia and Deer Park.

“The acquisition of Hodges Collision is key for our Houston footprint and strengthens our ability to service more of the surrounding Houston community,” said ProCare CEO Vince Brock. “Hodges has a great reputation and we are excited to build on that and excited about