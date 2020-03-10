CollisionWeek

Collision Industry Conference Says April 8-9 Meeting Proceeding as Planned

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Conference announced in an email yesterday that, at this time, its April 8-9 meeting in Jacksonville, Fla. will take place as planned.

CIC LogoAccording to the email:

At this time, we are full steam ahead for our Jacksonville meeting!

Our group is watching the Covid-19/Coronavirus news, and staying in contact with our hotel partners. As precautionary measures, we will have plenty of hand sanitizer on-hand, are asking participants to thoroughly wash hands often, and forego handshakes this time around.

The announcement came shortly after the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that it was

