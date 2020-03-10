Boyd Group Acquires 14 Collision Repair Centers in Michigan and Indiana

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of 14 collision repair centers in Michigan (8 locations) and Indiana (6 locations). The new Gerber Collision & Glass shops were previously branded as Vision Collision, 14/69 Auto Body, Angola Collision Services and Mcfall’s Collision & Frame Service in the Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Lansing, Michigan, areas.

Ft. Wayne is the county seat of Allen County, the second largest city in Indiana and the principal city in a metropolitan area with a population of nearly 550,000 people. Lansing is the capital city of Michigan with over 450,000 people in the metropolitan area known