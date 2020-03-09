Northeast Trade Show Rescheduled to August 21-23

Due to growing coronavirus concerns in tri-state area, show management has decided to postpone the March event.

The NORTHEAST 2020 Automotive Services Show has been rescheduled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The event will now take place August 21-23.

In am email trade show management said, “After careful consideration, due to recent events in our area AASP/NJ has decided today to reschedule AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2020 Automotive Services Show, originally scheduled to take place March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center of Secaucus, NJ, to new show dates of August 21-23, 2020.

“Amid Coronavirus concerns throughout the tri-state area, and growing difficulty in attendees’ ability to attend our event, it became inevitable to reschedule this year’s show dates for the safety and well being of all parties involved in the NORTHEAST show,” the letter continued.

All current NORTHEAST 2020 booth agreements remain valid, and will be applied to these new dates of August 21-23.

“We are truly sorry to have had to make this decision, but our top priority remains the safety of our attendees, exhibitors and supporters and based on these concerns as well as increasing feedback from our industry’s constituents, we trust that you will understand the need to reschedule,” the letter concluded.