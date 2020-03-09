Navigating the Future of Collision Repair Together Focus of VeriFacts Symposium

Charting the course for the future of the collision repair industry was the theme for the 2020 VeriFacts Symposium, and the speakers and panelists all focused on how to address and embrace the impact of advanced repair requirements, converging technology and commitment to providing the safest, most cost-effective collision repair for consumers.

Held February 20 to 21 in Newport Beach, Cailf. at the Fashion Island Hotel, the invitation-only event featured two days of discussion of the changes ahead for the collision repair industry, collaborative solution development, exhibitor clinics and keynote speakers.

“We are sailing in changing seas,” said Farzam Afshar,