Fayetteville Tech Collision Repair and Refinish Draft Days March 10-11

Fayetteville Technical Community College Draft Days, a hiring event for students nearing graduation from the Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology Program will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The two-day event gives automotive industry representatives a chance to observe the students performing collision repair operations and processes. The representatives can also interact with the students and interview them for jobs following graduation.

Student observations will be held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on March 10 and interviews on March 11. The event will be at FTCC’s Collision and Refinishing Technology Center at 2821 Procurement Circle in Fayetteville’s Military Business Park.

Held twice a year, Draft Days connects students near the end of their two-year “CollisionU” program with representatives from national collision repairers, vendors and insurance carriers. Past events have drawn executives from companies such as NGIC, Nationwide, State Farm, Caliber Collision, Sonic Automotive and Service King Collision Centers, among others. Every student who participated in past Draft Days received at least one job offer and some received multiple offers.

In addition to interviewing prospective 2020 graduates for new positions, employers will also be able to meet first-year students in the program and discuss possible internships.

The Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology Associate degree program is structured to provide students with technical training in collision repair and refinishing, as well as industry-recognized, specialized certifications. The latter includes nine professional certifications from I-CAR (Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair) and from PPG Industries, a global leader in automotive paints and coatings. The FTCC program is also recognized as a Honda PACT Program provider.

For more information on the program contact Doug Irish, Department Chair of FTCC’s Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology Program, at irishd@faytechcc.edu or 910-486-3995.