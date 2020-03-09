ASE Education Foundation Annual Training Conference July 14-17

The ASE Education Foundation will hold its seventh annual Instructor Training Conference on July 14-17, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, in Frisco, Texas.

The conference will offer more than 60 technical sessions with over 100 hours of training to choose from over three days. Session presenters representing more than 35 organizations will deliver training to hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“We aim to provide the very best mix of technical training possible,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Thanks to our ASE Education Foundation partners, our conference sponsors and