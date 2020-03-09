Over 700 FCA and Nissan Certified Collision Repair Facilities Attend Certified Collision Conference

Assured Performance announced on behalf of its collaborative partners Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan North America that over 700 FCA and Nissan Certified Collision Repair Centers attended its Certified Collision Conference on February 17-20 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The two-and-a-half-day event provided expert insight into how collision repair businesses can understand and master critical business methods and practices essential to dominate in today’s rapidly evolving market. Key focus areas included collaboration, leadership, transparency, customer service, employee engagement, and driving success.

During the conference, keynote speakers Chris Voss (The Black Swan Group), Jeff Peevy (AMi),