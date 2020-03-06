CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Exits Banking Business

State Farm Exits Banking Business

By Leave a Comment

Enters into strategic alliance to bring U.S. Bank products and services to State Farm customers.

State Farm announced it was exiting its banking business and forming a strategic alliance with U.S. Bank. Under the alliance, U.S. Bank will assume State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts and State Farm agents will have the opportunity and tools to introduce U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm customers.

State Farm InsuranceAs part of its financial results released February 28, State Farm reported that net income in 2019 for State Farm Bank, F.S.B. was just $59 million and total assets

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey