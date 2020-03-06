Interview: Dan Risley, CCC Information Services

Risley discusses how the information provider is addressing industry needs in the face of evolving privacy and security regulations.

With the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) coming into effect this year, and concerns over security and privacy issues growing generally across the U.S., the need for the collision repair industry to employ data security and consumer privacy best practices continues to grow.

In our video interview embedded below, Dan Risley, vice president of quality repair & market development for CCC Information Services, discusses the how the information provider can help the industry comply with regulations and use new tools in