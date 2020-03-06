Copart Opens New Location in North Carolina

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the opening of a new location in Concord, North Carolina. This will be the sixth location in the state—a response to the increasing demands of automotive buyers and sellers.

“This new location will contribute to the Concord community by creating new jobs, while also enabling us to better serve our sellers with more storage space and added convenience,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

The Copart Concord location hosts weekly auctions on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time).

“We are pleased to contribute to Concord’s continued economic success,” said Copart Concord General Manager