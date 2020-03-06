CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Copart Opens New Location in North Carolina

Copart Opens New Location in North Carolina

By Leave a Comment

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the opening of a new location in Concord, North Carolina. This will be the sixth location in the state—a response to the increasing demands of automotive buyers and sellers.

copart logo“This new location will contribute to the Concord community by creating new jobs, while also enabling us to better serve our sellers with more storage space and added convenience,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

The Copart Concord location hosts weekly auctions on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time).

“We are pleased to contribute to Concord’s continued economic success,” said Copart Concord General Manager

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey