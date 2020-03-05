NORTHEAST Trade Show Will Go On As Planned March 20-22

Organizers provide update on coronavirus safety measures.

The 43rd Annual NORTHEAST 2020 Automotive Services Show will be proceeding as planned, and will be held March 20-22.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) are closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) globally and any impact it may have on the NORTHEAST show.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. Through public health organizations such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we are staying abreast of the