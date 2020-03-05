Nexterra Solutions Group Launches Integrated Vehicle Services Brand

Nexterra, LLC, the international automotive restoration, claims and service contract management provider, announced the alignment of its auto physical damage claims management, appraisal, and repair services divisions. With the family-operated Nexterra Solutions Group (NSG) umbrella launch, the firm now provides Insurer, Automotive Dealership, Fleet, Rideshare, OEM, and Collision Repair companies scalable, diverse, and customizable vehicle repair and claims management solutions through the Dent Concepts International, DC Claims Services, and Allied Overspray brands, in 50 states, Australia, and Europe.

Anthony Natale, Nexterra President, said, “The key Nexterra objective we’ve delivered is a deeper integrated, customizable and scalable omni-channel experience service that