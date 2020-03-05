Nearly 3 in 5 of the Largest U.S. Collision Repair Markets Reported Above Average Wage Growth in Third Quarter of 2019

An analysis of average weekly wages showed that a majority of the top 50 U.S. counties by auto body repair facility employment saw growth above the 4% U.S. average.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by county showed higher than average wage growth rates in the majority top 50 markets in the third quarter. The average weekly wage in the U.S. for all employees at auto body repair facilities was $999 in the third quarter, up 4.0% from $961 in the third quarter of 2018.

Fully 29 of the top 50 counties by their September