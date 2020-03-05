CollisionWeek

Jeffrey Naugle Named Winner of R-M Best Painter Contest in North America

Will compete at global competition in Paris, France.

Jeffrey Naugle, a paint technician for Glass and Sons Collision in Reading, Pa., took home first place at this year’s North American Finals for the R-M Best Painter Contest that was held in Whitehouse, Ohio, on February 26-27.

(L-R) Tina Nelles, Sean Espinosa, Anthony Sanfilippo, Jeff Naugle, Joe Deptula, Jose Armando Pelayo, Bill Bierie and Ralph Leija III.

A panel of industry experts judged contestants during the competition on two main categories:

  • Digital competency and fast productive solutions i.e. leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process
  • Safety and sustainability – demonstration
