Podium Adds Payments to Interaction Management Platform

Podium announced the addition of payments to its existing suite of interaction management tools, allowing businesses to utilize text messaging to securely take payment directly from the Podium platform.

Two-way SMS text messages have shown to be the most effective and engaging way for businesses to connect with their customers. It both improves their customer experience and completes the transaction to get paid faster. By engaging with customers through simple text-based payment links, what has either been a resource-intensive phone call or a multi-week turnaround with mailed invoices can now be completed within minutes.

By having a text-based payment solution,