CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Podium Adds Payments to Interaction Management Platform

Podium Adds Payments to Interaction Management Platform

By Leave a Comment

Podium announced the addition of payments to its existing suite of interaction management tools, allowing businesses to utilize text messaging to securely take payment directly from the Podium platform.

Podium logoTwo-way SMS text messages have shown to be the most effective and engaging way for businesses to connect with their customers. It both improves their customer experience and completes the transaction to get paid faster. By engaging with customers through simple text-based payment links, what has either been a resource-intensive phone call or a multi-week turnaround with mailed invoices can now be completed within minutes.

By having a text-based payment solution,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey