Oklahoma Bill Would Require Collision Repair Facilities to Follow Storage Rate Limits

Legislation that passed Senate would add repair facilities to existing regulations on maximum storage fee limits.

Legislation introduced in Oklahoma would require collision repair facilities to follow the maximum charge limits that currently only apply to towing businesses in the state. Oklahoma Senate Bill 1314 (SB 1314), that was introduced on February 3 and amended in the Senate on February 24, seeks to amend Section 953.2 of Title 47 of the Oklahoma Statutes that regulate the fees and charges for storage and after-hours release of towed vehicles.

The legislation adds language adding repair facilities to the businesses that must follow