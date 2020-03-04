Joseph McCorry Named President and COO of FinishMaster, Inc.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today announced that Joseph E. McCorry has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster, Inc. effective March 30.

McCorry brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry serving global aftermarket customers. He was most recently a board member, General Manager and Vice President, Global Business Unit, leading the OES business and strategic development of ZF AG, a global supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility.