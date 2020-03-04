CollisionWeek

Auto Care Association and ASE Announce 2020 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of attaining ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

Auto Care AssociationThere are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.

The newest round of World Class Technicians includes:

  • James K
