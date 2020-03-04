Assured Performance Hosts Certified Repair Clinic at the Northeast Trade Show

Assured Performance today announced it will host a half-day clinic, Certified Repair Option – The Ultimate Weapon!, in conjunction with the Northeast Trade Show on Friday, March 20, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites, on 455 Plaza Drive, in Secaucus, N.J.

Registration is free for Assured Performance members and costs $149 for non-members. Registration for the event is available online.

Attendees will learn how to eclipse the competition and gain more profits, customer loyalty and market domination leveraging a new product that is exclusively available to Assured Performance Certified Repair