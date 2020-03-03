Registration Opens for September 14-16 CIECA Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 12th annual conference, CONNEX 2020, will be held this year in Charlotte, N.C, on September 14-16. The event will include a full lineup of business and technical speakers, networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. One of the highlights of the event will be a tour of Hendrick Motorsports.

More information about early-bird registration and discounted room rates is available online.

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members, non-members, OEMs, repairers, insurers, information providers, car rental companies, recyclers, and new entrants