Registration Open for AASP-MN April 23 Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced its Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference will be held April 23, at Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast. The event, with the theme “Power Up Your Leadership,” offers a line-up of seminars that are tailor made for auto service and collision repair shop owners and managers and presented by some of the industry’s top trainers.

In addition to the impressive agenda of educational programming, there will be ample opportunity for attendees to network and socialize with their peers and industry vendors as they showcase new products and services during happy