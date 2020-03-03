CollisionWeek

IAA and Snapsheet Announce Total Loss Process Automation Partnership

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and Snapsheet announced an integrated partnership combining IAA’s total loss claims and salvage solutions with Snapsheet’s configurable claims management platform to create one seamless solution from first notice of loss to sale at auction.

Insurance Auto Auctions logoThe combined offering will reduce the time it takes insurance carriers to process claims for total loss vehicles. By automating the exchange of information and the control of activities across all parties – including customers, repairers, tow yards and salvage companies – IAA’s and Snapsheet’s integrated solution enables insurers to move through the total loss claim end-to-end with little-to-no manual process.

 “IAA’s integration

