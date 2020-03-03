Extradited Former Automotive Parts Executive Pleads Guilty to Antitrust Charge

Fugitive for nearly five years, leads guilty to antitrust conspiracy to raise prices of instrument clusters.

Eun Soo Kim, a former key accounts manager for Continental Automotive Korea Ltd. and a Korean national, was extradited from Germany and pleaded guilty for his role in an international market allocation and bid-rigging conspiracy involving the sale of instrument panel clusters to several automobile producers, the Department of Justice announced.

“Today’s guilty plea further demonstrates our commitment at the Antitrust Division and shows that neither time nor distance provide refuge for executives who conspire to cheat American consumers,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan