Consumer Sentiment Rose to Near Expansion Peak in February

University of Michigan Survey shows rise in consumer expectations in face of coronavirus concerns.

Consumer sentiment rose to 101.0 in February, nearly matching the expansion peak of 101.4 set in March 2018, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 101.0 in the February 2020 survey, just ahead of last month’s 99.8 and significantly above last February’s 93.8. The Expectations Index rose to 92.1 in February, up from 90.5 in January and well above last February’s 84.4. Only one survey in the past three years was slightly higher, at 93.5 in May 2019.