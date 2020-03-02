CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Reports Lower Earned Premiums in 2019 Due to Reductions in Customer Premiums

State Farm Reports Lower Earned Premiums in 2019 Due to Reductions in Customer Premiums

By Leave a Comment

State Farm announced that in 2019, its property and casualty insurance companies experienced growth in policies while reporting lower earned premium compared to 2018. According to the company the decrease in property-casualty (P-C) earned premium reflects a focus on returning value to customers in the form of lower premiums when appropriate.

State Farm InsuranceThe State Farm P-C group of companies reported a combined underwriting gain of $777 million in 2019 on earned premium of $64.8 billion, compared to an underwriting gain of $1.7 billion on earned premium of $65.2 billion in 2018. The 2019 underwriting gain, combined with investment and other income

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey