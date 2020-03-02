San Antonio Collision Repair Shop Owner Sentenced to Two Years in Jail for Forging Customer Signature on Claim Check

The Texas Department of Insurance San Antonio body shop owner Arturo Martinez was sentenced to two years in state jail on February 27 after an investigation by the Department found he had cashed insurance claim checks without repairing his client’s car.

TDI fraud prosecutor Nicole Thornbro says the car was taken to Martinez’s shop after an accident. The insurance company issued a check for repairs made out to both the car owner and the body shop. Thornbro says that gives the car owner a chance to sign-off on the work. Instead, Martinez forged the car owner’s signature and deposited the