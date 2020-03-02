Pre-Registration Deadline March 11 for NORTHEAST Trade Show Education Program

Time is running out to pre-register for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show Collision Professional Repairer Education Program (Collision P.R.E.P.) series. The deadline to pre-register is March 11.

Hosts of the annual regional event (the largest of its kind on the East Coast), the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has once again partnered with the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) to bring this exclusive educational series to NORTHEAST March 20 through March 22.

All classes will be held at the Holiday Inn Harmon Meadow just steps away from the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ