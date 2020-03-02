AirPro Diagnostics Responds to Ford Lawsuit

Assures customers lawsuit will have no effect on services.

AirPro Diagnostics released a statement in response to lawsuit filed by Ford Motor Company February 27 that CollisionWeek reported on Friday.

According to the company:

In response to the recent allegations by Ford Motor Company, AirPro Diagnostics wants to assure our valued customers and the industry at large that this will have no effect on our continued high-quality services.

On August 15, 2019 AirPro Diagnostics received a letter from Ford Motor Company asserting certain allegations as detailed in the attachment below. AirPro Diagnostics took immediate action to resolve this matter