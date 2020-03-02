CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AirPro Diagnostics Responds to Ford Lawsuit

AirPro Diagnostics Responds to Ford Lawsuit

By Leave a Comment

Assures customers lawsuit will have no effect on services.

AirPro Diagnostics released a statement in response to lawsuit filed by Ford Motor Company February 27 that CollisionWeek reported on Friday.

According to the company:

In response to the recent allegations by Ford Motor Company, AirPro Diagnostics wants to assure our valued customers and the industry at large that this will have no effect on our continued high-quality services.

On August 15, 2019 AirPro Diagnostics received a letter from Ford Motor Company asserting certain allegations as detailed in the attachment below.  AirPro Diagnostics took immediate action to resolve this matter

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey