Maaco Announces New Greenfield Location in Mississippi

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting announced the opening of a new ground-up Maaco Collision and Auto Painting center in Tupelo, Miss. The facility is owned by franchisees Tony Knight and Kenneth Greer.

Knight, who is the operational partner, worked 12 years at a car dealership in sales, finance and management before he decided in 2004 to become an independent business owner and open his first Meineke Car Care Center. Knight expanded his portfolio, adding four more Meineke centers in the Memphis area. By 2018, Knight was ready for a new challenge, so he and Greer began building their first