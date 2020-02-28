Ford Files Lawsuit Against AirPro Diagnostics

Vehicle manufacturer alleges that remote diagnostic provider violated its trademarks and license agreements by providing remote diagnostic services using Ford software.

Ford Motor Company and its Ford Global Technologies, LLC (FGTL) subsidiary filed a federal lawsuit against AirPro Diagnostics alleging the remote diagnostic service provider is infringing Ford’s trademarks and licensing agreements and is committing unfair and deceptive trade practices by providing diagnostics and programming services on Ford vehicles.

The suit, Ford Motor Company et al v. AirPro Diagnostics, LLC, was filed yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. In Ford’s complaint the vehicle