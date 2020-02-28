February Retail Vehicle Sales Projected to Surpass More Than a Million Units For Only Third Time Since 2005

New-vehicle retail sales in February are expected to be up from a year ago, according to a forecast developed jointly by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales are projected to reach 1,016,000 units, a 0.2% increase compared with February 2019. Reporting the same numbers without controlling for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 8.5% over last year. (Note: February 2020 contains one extra weekend and two additional selling days than February 2019.)

Total sales in February are projected to reach 1,332,200 units, a 1.8% decrease compared with February 2019. Reporting the same numbers without controlling