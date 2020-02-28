CIECA to Hire Technical Project Coordinator

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that it is looking to fill the position of Technical Project Coordinator.

“With CIECA’s current project coordinator retiring, we are seeking an individual to bring CIECA into the future and to be an advocate for greater standards use and development,” said CIECA board member Phil Martinez, chairman of the Nominating Committee. “The successful candidate will work as an independent contractor and be responsible for managing projects across all business aspects of CIECA’s membership. This encompasses all aspects of the collision industry and related technical and non-technical companies for the development of CIECA