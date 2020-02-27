CollisionWeek

Tractable Raises $25M in Series C Investment Round

Tractable, the technology company developing artificial intelligence (AI) for accident and disaster recovery, announced a $25 million Series C investment, led by Georgian Partners with participation from existing investors, including Insight Partners and Ignition Partners. The round nearly doubles the total raised by Tractable, to $55 million.

Tractable logoThe investment will be used to accelerate Tractable’s expansion into new markets from the nine countries in which it currently operates.

Tractable’s AI uses computer vision to appraise the damage. Models are trained on millions of examples, allowing accurate identification of damage and prediction of repair costs, while improving appraisal efficiency and customer

