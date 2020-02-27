New School Edition of ALI Lift Safety Training Course Available from S/P2

S/P2 will be the exclusive supplier of a new School Edition of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Lifting It Right online car lift safety training course. The course will be available for purchase to the 3,000 high-school, post-secondary, and technical school programs in S/P2’s national network.

The course can be taken on a computer or mobile device in about an hour.

“When I met with educators from across the country last year at the ASE Education Foundation Instructors’ Conference, they were eager to get access to Lifting It Right for their students,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “S/P2