Interview: Mario Dimovski, TradieBot Industries and Plastfix

Australia-based innovator has developed virtual reality programs to help train entry-level painters, augmented reality technical information systems and a robotic 3-D printing headlight Repairbot.

Longtime readers of CollisionWeek are familiar with Australia-based TradieBot Industries. Over the past few years, the company has launched a project to develop a robotic 3-D printing Repairbot to fix damaged plastic parts. Last year, the company also launched its augmented reality (AR) software application WorxAR for accessing repair information and its SprayVIS virtual reality (VR) spray-painting training simulator and software.

In our video interview embedded below, Mario Dimovski, owner of TradieBot Industries and Plastfix,