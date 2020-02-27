Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

Crash Champions, the Illinois-based multiple collision repair shop operator, announced acquisition of three collision repair centers from Auto Body Collision and Glass (ABCG) in Columbus, Ohio. The acquisition, effective March 2, marks Crash Champions first expansion outside Illinois.

Darrell Patterson, Executive Vice President of ABCG, along with his teammates, will be integrated into the Crash Cham pi o ns team.

“I am very proud of what we have done and how far we have come. However, I am truly excited about the Crash Champions organization that our employees can now be an integral part of for many years to come,”