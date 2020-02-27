CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, the Illinois-based multiple collision repair shop operator, announced acquisition of three collision repair centers from Auto Body Collision and Glass (ABCG) in Columbus, Ohio. The acquisition, effective March 2, marks Crash Champions first expansion outside Illinois.

Crash Champions logoDarrell Patterson, Executive Vice President of ABCG, along with his teammates, will be integrated into the Crash Cham pi o ns team.

“I am very proud of what we have done and how far we have come. However, I am truly excited about the Crash Champions organization that our employees can now be an integral part of for many years to come,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey