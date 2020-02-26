Nationwide Announces Partnership with Toyota to Offer Usage-Based Auto Insurance

Program offer consumers discounts on insurance, OEM parts and referrals to Toyota Certified Collision Centers.

Nationwide and Toyota Insurance Management Solutions (TIMS) have teamed up to launch TIMS BrightDrive, a Toyota insurance experience that simplifies the purchasing process while rewarding customers for their safe driving.

This is Nationwide’s second vehicle manufacturer partnership announced in the last few days. On Monday, CollisionWeek reported on a Nationwide partnership with Ford Motor Company giving the insurer relationships with two of the three largest vehicle manufacturers in the U.S.

TIMS BrightDrive uses driving data collected from the connected vehicle to provide a discount based