CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Repair Education Foundation To Connect Businesses with Future Employees at 10 More Career Fairs This Spring

Collision Repair Education Foundation To Connect Businesses with Future Employees at 10 More Career Fairs This Spring

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will continue its efforts to connect high school and college collision repair, auto service and other transportation students with industry employers at 10 remaining career fairs this spring school semester. The Oklahoma City, Okla. and Denver, Colo. events are taking part in conjunction with their regional auto shows.

Collision Repair Education FoundationFor additional information, or to register your business for a career fair event, contact Collision Repair Education Foundation Development and Marketing Coordinator Tiffany Bulak at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.

The remaining spring career fair schedule includes:

  • Chicago, IL (3/6) – Donald E. Stephens Convention Center – Part of
Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey