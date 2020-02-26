Collision Repair Education Foundation To Connect Businesses with Future Employees at 10 More Career Fairs This Spring

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will continue its efforts to connect high school and college collision repair, auto service and other transportation students with industry employers at 10 remaining career fairs this spring school semester. The Oklahoma City, Okla. and Denver, Colo. events are taking part in conjunction with their regional auto shows.

For additional information, or to register your business for a career fair event, contact Collision Repair Education Foundation Development and Marketing Coordinator Tiffany Bulak at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.

The remaining spring career fair schedule includes: