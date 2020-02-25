Tiffany Mason Named Chief Financial Officer at Driven Brands

Driven Brands, the parent of CARSTAR and other automotive aftermarket franchise brands, announced Tiffany Mason is joining the company as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 2.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tiffany to the Driven Brands family,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer at Driven Brands. “Tiffany is a proven senior financial executive and leader, and will play a vital role in the continued success of Driven Brands as the nation’s largest family of automotive aftermarket service companies.”

In her role, Mason will oversee all finance, accounting and IT functions for Driven Brands while