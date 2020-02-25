Progressive Plans to Hire 8,000 New Employees in 2020

Progressive intends to hire up to 8,000 new employees in 2020, marking another year of stability and growth for the insurance company. With an increase in customers and total revenues topping $39 billion, the company needs more employees to support continued growth in auto, property, commercial lines and recreational products insurance at more than 250 locations across the country.

Here is a breakdown of the approximate number of positions expected to be filled at larger Progressive locations throughout the year.