CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProCare Collision Acquires Penske Collision Center in Houston

ProCare Collision Acquires Penske Collision Center in Houston

By Leave a Comment

ProCare Collision announced it has acquired a Penske Collision Center in Houston, Texas. ProCare now has five locations in and around the Houston market and 35 overall including the opening in Pflugerville, Texas, near Austin, that CollisionWeek reported on February 20.

“We appreciate our time working with all the great people throughout this process. This is a significant location for us and we are very excited to help the Memorial City community”, says Vince Brock CEO of ProCare Collision.

ProCare operates multiple brands across Texas including ProCare Collision in San Antonio and Houston, AMM Collision in Austin and Fogle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey