BASF Selects Finalists for R-M Best Painter Contest

Five painters from across North America have been chosen to compete this month at the R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals in Whitehouse, Ohio.

From February 27-29, these finalists will compete for a chance to win a trip to Paris, France, sponsored by BASF, to represent North America at the International Finals held later this year along with fifteen other global finalists.

Judges for the competition will be made up of a panel of North American head trainers and industry experts, including guest judges Jonathon Goolsby from Goolsby Customs and KC Mathieu from KC’s Paint Shop. Each will